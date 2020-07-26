MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left three men injured on Sunday.
Deputies responded to the 20000 block of Abiqua Road at around 4:16 p.m. When they arrived, they found the men suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three men were taken to the hospital, deputies said. Their conditions are currently unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.