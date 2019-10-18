HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies say they're investigating a string of car prowls in the Rock Creek area of Happy Valley.
Investigators say the first report came in overnight Tuesday. They then took at least six more calls for car prowling which happened overnight Thursday.
"To have something like this happen, for both of us, is just disappointing," said two victims.
The victims did not want to be identified because they work undercover for the government. They tell FOX 12 it wasn't until they realized their car door was cracked that they knew something was wrong.
"I started to notice that there were things that were moved around," one victim said.
Video from the victims' surveillance cameras shows a person on the side of their van, who then moves to the family's second car, which was unlocked.
The person rummages through the center console, then leaves and brings back two other people who also look through the car.
Deputies say the suspects in their cases appear to be the same–teenage boys.
"It makes us feel violated, it makes us feel vulnerable," one of the victims said. "I think the end goal is to have these individuals apprehended, brought to justice so that we don’t have this type of criminal behavior in our community."
The victims say the thieves got away with their key fob. Although they're changing their locks, they're worried the suspects may come back for the car.
Deputies say it's always important to take preventative measures, even if you don't think something like this could happen to you.
Officials suggest locking your doors, keeping your porch lights on, sharing information with neighbors, and calling 911 if you see anything suspicious.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
