SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A body was found in a forested area near Cougar, Washington Thursday and now deputies are investigating how the person died.
At 2:15 p.m., the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received a call about suspicious circumstances on forest road 83 near the junction of forest road 90. That area is about six miles east of Cougar.
Detectives responded to the scene and found a person who was dead. The sheriff’s office said due to the lack of daylight, the scene was secured, and additional resources were requested to continue the investigation Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is in its early stages and no additional information is being released at this time.
Due to the investigation, there will be traffic delays on forest road 83. This will impact anyone trying to get to the Ape Cave and the Marble Mountain sno-park, which provides access to the climbing route for Mt. St. Helens.
Deputies hope to have the delays be short and only last through early Friday afternoon.
