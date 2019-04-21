Deputies investigating suspicious death in rural Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies on Sunday are investigating a suspicious death in rural Marion County.
The investigation is taking place at a home in the 12000 block of Twin Creeks Lane Southeast, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were originally called to the location at about 11 p.m. Saturday and have remained on scene investigating.
The sheriff’s office does not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
No additional information was immediately available.
On this #EasterSunday, @MCSOInTheKnow deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the 12000 block of Twin Creeks Lane SE in rural Marion County. They have not released any information about the victim or possible suspects. @ORStatePolice & @SalemPoliceDept units also here. pic.twitter.com/UvUM3ksyXB— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) April 21, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.