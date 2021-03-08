Deputies investigating suspicious death of Milwaukie man

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A man’s death has been determined “suspicious” by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation is now underway.
Last Wednesday, deputies responded to a reported death at a home in the 1700 block of Oak Shore Lane.
At the home, a body way found. The dead man was identified as Jimmy Alan Pearson, age 63, of Milwaukie.
The sheriff’s office said Pearson lived alone in the home and his body was discovered by one of his employees. The employee went to the home to check on Pearson after he hadn’t been seen at work.
Deputies found the death scene to be suspicious.
Pearson’s cause of death was determined by an Oregon State Medical Examiner Office’s autopsy to be homicidal violence.
The sheriff’s office said Pearson’s death appears to be an isolated incident and there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the death to contact the CCSO tip like by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case # 21-004502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.