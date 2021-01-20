Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman at home near St. Helens

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman’s death at her home near St. Helens is being investigated as suspicious, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on Smith Road on Monday. A neighbor called to report that the front door of the home had been open for several hours.
Deputies searched the home and the surrounding property and found the body of the homeowner, later identified as Stacey Marie Erpelding.
The location of her body was not disclosed by the sheriff’s office.
The Columbia County Major Crimes Team was called out to investigate, and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab responded the following day to assist with the investigation.
No further details were released by the sheriff’s office.
