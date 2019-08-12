Deputies investigating ‘suspicious’ deaths of man, woman in Mt. Hood National Forest

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County deputies are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in the Mount Hood National Forest near Estacada.
Investigators are calling the deaths “suspicious.”
Deputies and U.S. Forest Service officers responded to a 911 call from someone who discovered the bodies at 9:45 a.m. Monday.
A dog was also at the scene, unhurt, near the bodies. The dog was safely corralled and placed in the care of Clackamas County Dog Services.
Deputies have not released the names of the man or woman. The sheriff’s office said identifications and family notifications were pending Monday evening.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies to determine the causes of their deaths.
No further details were released about the case.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on this investigation to contact the tip line at 503-729-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 19-018794.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.