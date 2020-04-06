SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a forested area east of Sweet Home on Friday.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said a call came in at around 1:37 p.m. about possible human remains found off US Forest Service Road 417.
The area is about five miles up Gordon Road and about 13 miles east of Sweet Home, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said an investigation confirmed the remains were human.
The identity of the person and cause of death remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
