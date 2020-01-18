Deputies: Juveniles vandalize theaters at Cornelius Cinemas with fire extinguisher

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -- Deputies caught several juveniles suspected of vandalizing theaters at Cornelius Cinemas with a fire extinguisher Friday night.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says four of six juvenile suspects were caught while running away from the theater.
Costs to clean up the theater are in the thousands of dollars, according to deputies.
Deputies say one 13-year-old who was apprehended fell while running away due to his baggy pants and had a fire extinguisher in his possession. He is facing charges of criminal mischief and theft.
Deputies say there was a similar incident last week in the same theater.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
It is past time that parent’s of delinquents are held financially and criminally responsible, inappropriate parenting, including inadequate supervision is costing responsible hardworking, tax paying civilized citizens far too much and it’s time these parent’s and their delinquents suffer severe criminal and financial consequences!
Baggy pants, hmm, who wears those?
