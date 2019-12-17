CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Four juveniles wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Clark County were arrested in Seaside Monday evening.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 2500 block of Northeast 83rd Way at around 6:19 p.m. The sheriff's office said the victim had been stabbed and was able to call 911.
At the scene, deputies found a 66-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said victim is currently in critical condition.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspects included the victim's granddaughter and three other teens.
The sheriff's office said suspects stole the victim's car.
At 9:30 p.m., Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with officers from Seaside Police, Cannon Beach Police and Gearhart Police, arrested the suspects after a short pursuit and crash that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in Seaside.
One of the suspects was treated for minor injuries.
The suspects name's have not been released at this time. The sheriff's office said they are 16 or 17 years-old.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.