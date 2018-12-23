ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested on multiple charges after deputies say he caused a crash that involved five cars in Aloha.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash involving five vehicles at Southwest 170th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they learned that the male driver who caused the crash ran from the scene.
Witnesses say he had been driving recklessly before the crash and had intentionally rammed one vehicle before losing control and hitting the other vehicles.
One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Hillsboro police K-9 Blazer and his partner Officer Matthew Schmidt found the suspect hiding in vegetation a short distance from the crash scene.
The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Wesley Howard Scott of Beaverton. Scott was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Scott was later booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run, criminal mischief in the second degree (two counts), reckless endangering, DUII (alcohol and controlled substance), assault in the fourth degree, and reckless driving.
