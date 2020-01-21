ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man with three warrants out for his arrest was caught in Aloha Monday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Carlton Morris, of Hillsboro, was arrested at around 11:15 a.m. near the McDonald's on Tualatin Valley Highway and 198th Avenue.
K-9 Radar assisted in the capture, according to the sheriff's office.
Morris was wanted for probation violations relating to fourth-degree assault, false information and interfering with police. He also has a hold out of Corvallis.
The sheriff's office said Morris was booked into the Washington County jail on a charge of harassment and the warrants.
FOX 12 has covered Morris in the past. He was accused of assaulting his mother's boyfriend in Hillsboro in Jan. 2019.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.