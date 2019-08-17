WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A K9 officer helped deputies try to track a suspect after a hit-and-run Saturday night in Washington County.
The hit-and-run crash occurred on Tualatin Valley Highway near Southwest 170th and 174th Avenues, according to the sheriff’s office. The roads were temporarily closed Saturday night while law enforcement was on scene.
Deputies say the driver knocked over a power pole and then fled the scene.
The sheriff’s office found the suspect’s car in Aloha and used a K9 officer to help track the suspect. Law enforcement have not located the suspect as of 10 p.m. Saturday.
No additional information was immediately available for release, including what might have caused driver to crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
