COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 47-year-old man is facing domestic violence charges after he reportedly shot an arrow at his ex-girlfriend, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
At around 3:19 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to an assault in the 8500 block of Rose Valley Road in Kelso. At the scene, a woman told deputies she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Issac Donovan Jason Gabbard.
The sheriff's office said the woman reported that she went to Gabbard's trailer to get her dog. She said Gabbard threw a bottle of bleach at her vehicle and broke the windshield.
The victim then got back into her vehicle and began backing out of the driveway when Gabbard reportedly approached with a compound bow and fired an arrow at her.
The sheriff's office said the arrow went through the open driver's door window and hit the victim in the head. A passenger in the vehicle told deputies he crouched in his seat, because he feared he was going to be shot.
Deputies noted that the victim was bleeding from a cut on the back of her head and her hair had been cut by the arrow.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was wearing a beanie at the time she was reportedly shot and the arrow ripped it off her head.
Deputies found the beanie and it still had the arrow going through it. The sheriff's office said the victim's hair and material from the beanie were stuck in the tip of the arrow.
Gabbard was taken into custody. Deputies found two compound bows at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, Gabbard admitted to deputies that he had fired an arrow at the vehicle and claimed he thought people in the car were going to get out and assault him.
Gabbard was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first-degree assault - domestic violence, first-degree assault - non-domestic violence, and third-degree malicious mischief - domestic violence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
