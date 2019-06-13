KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he threatened to kill a man with a firearm and fired several rounds at his Kelso home.
At around 10:41 p.m., deputies responded to the home located in the 400 block of Maranatha Road.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said a 9-1-1 caller reported that he was visiting someone he knew, later identified as Sammy Lee Munsey, and that he fled the home after Munsey threatened to kill him with a firearm.
Munsey reportedly fired a round inside the home.
The sheriff's office said other witnesses reported Munsey was armed with a rifle and had fired another round while outside of his home.
Deputies attempted to contact Munsey, but had no response from the home.
The Lower Columbia SWAT team responded to the scene. As the SWAT team was securing a perimeter, Munsey exited the home and surrendered peacefully.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies obtained a search warrant for Munsey's home and located firearm evidence consistent with witness statements.
Munsey was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault.
