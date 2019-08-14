PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect stole a car with a woman sleeping inside in downtown Portland, drove to the Corbett area and sexually assaulted her, according to deputies.
Amissi Hufu Mungomba, 21, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree theft and unauthorized use and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The investigation began early last Thursday morning when a woman flagged down a driver in Corbett.
The woman told detectives that a man entered her parked car while she was sleeping in it near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Couch Street.
The suspect, identified by deputies as Mungomba, then stole the car and drove to the Corbett area where he sexually assaulted the woman, according to investigators.
Deputies said the woman was then left on the side of the road. Her car was later recovered in north Portland.
Court documents state the suspect is known to the victim.
No further details were released about the investigation.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who saw Mungomba in the area of Northwest 3rd and Couch on Aug. 8 between midnight and 3 a.m. to contact the tip line at 503-988-0560.
