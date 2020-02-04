WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington County deputies on Tuesday arrested a man who they say kidnapped two women last week and then ran off after a car crash.
Last Wednesday morning, deputies say Edgar Hernandez was driving more than 100 miles an hour on Highway 26.
Deputies say he ran a red light and nearly hit a deputy before crashing near Southwest Barnes Road and Southwest 118th Avenue.
Deputies say he took off and left two women inside the car. The women told deputies that Hernandez was holding them against their will after offering them a ride home from a party in Portland.
Tuesday night, deputies reported that Hernandez had been arrested during a traffic stop.
There is no word yet on what charges he is now facing.
