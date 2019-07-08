Deputies kill young black bear in residential area near Sunriver

NEAR SUNRIVER, OR (KPTV) – Deputies shot and killed a young black bear seen walking near homes in Deschutes County Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The bear was shot only after repeated attempted to scare it away, including beanbag projectiles fired from a 12-gauge shotgun, deputies say.
Deputies Sunday responded to the 56800 block of Gina Lane near Sunriver on a report of a black bear. The property owner told dispatch he was armed and guarding his livestock from the bear, and said he had attempted to scare the bear away with loud yelling and banging noises, but had not been successful.
Deputies also attempted to scare the bear off and fired three beanbag projectiles at it, but that was not effective, according to the sheriff’s office; the bear responded by climbing a tree, then returning to the ground and walking slowly south along the residential area.
Deputies walked with the bear to alert residents in the bear's path to go inside their homes. They followed the animal to Spring River Road, where it was nearly struck by a vehicle as it crossed the street.
Deputies say the bear showed signs of aggression toward them as it continued south near four kids playing in an outdoor pool.
“The deputies yelled to alert the kids and then their parents, who quickly removed the kids from the pool and escorted them inside their residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputies then observed the bear approaching a home where a man was outside and up on a ladder.
“Based on the unsuccessful attempts by both a homeowner and deputies to scare the bear back into the forest and due its close proximity to residences and people, a deputy shot and killed to bear in the interest of public safety,” the sheriff’s office says. “The decision to kill the bear was made only after other attempts to scare the bear back into the forest had failed and deputies feared an encounter between the bear and a person/child was imminent.”
The young adult male bear weighed approximately 96 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The animal has been turned over to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Bend for inspection.
Deputies say this was the sixth reported bear sighting in the area over the previous 36 hours.
