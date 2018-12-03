YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested after a large amount of stolen property was found at his McMinnville home last Monday.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said a warrant was served at a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 3rd Street after Sgt. Sam Elliott recognized stolen property in the driveway.
During the search warrant, authorities found numerous power tools, tires and wheels, and hand tools which were stolen during several rural burglaries.
Methamphetamine and paraphernalia was found and seized as well.
Gregory Gerald Pritchard was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of first-degree burglar, two counts of second-degree burglary, and three counts of first-degree theft.
The sheriff's office said this was the second stolen property search warrant written by Sgt. Elliott in less than four months.
In late August, a search warrant was served at a home in the 2000 block of Northwest Florey Road.
During that search, authorities found five passenger vehicles, a motorcycle, a 4-wheeler, and two cargo trailers that were identified as stolen. Those items were connected to thefts in Washington, Yamhill, and Tillamook Counties.
The sheriff's office said power tools and a high-dollar mountain bike stolen out of Portland were recovered.
Authorities also recovered a homemade silencer, a stolen AR-15 style rifle with a wiped out serial number, a stolen handgun, and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Daniel S. Busser, 35, and Rodney J. Ferrell, 40, were arrested and booked into the Yamhill County Jail.
Busser is facing charges of six counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree theft, unlawful possession of short barreled rifle/machine gun/silencer, second-degree forgery, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Ferrell is facing charges of possession of stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of meth, and felon in possession of a firearm.
