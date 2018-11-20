LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A teenage boy was arrested Sunday night after deputies say he stabbed a man several times.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a stabbing at a home on Center Street at 8:30 p.m.
An investigation revealed a teen stabbed Benjamin Saul Williams, 36, of Lebanon, with a knife during an altercation.
The sheriff's office said Williams was not armed.
Williams received life-threatening stab wounds to his left side. He also had a small stab wound near his shoulder. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis for treatment.
The teen, whose name has not been released, was booked into Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention on a charge of attempted murder.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.
