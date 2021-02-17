PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported locating “an object that resembles a vehicle” at the base of the Glenn Jackson Bridge, days after a car is believed to have crashed into the Columbia River.
The sheriff’s office has been using sonar and underwater cameras in the search for the driver and vehicle.
Police first received a report about a southbound car on Interstate 205 that went over the guardrail of the bridge at 5:48 p.m. Sunday.
Based on evidence and witness statements, investigators said it appears a driver lost control and went off the bridge between the Oregon-Washington border and Government Island. Portland Police Major Crash Team investigators believe weather-related road conditions from the winter storm were a factor in the crash.
The first few days of searching did not produce any signs of the driver or the car. On Wednesday, however, deputies said the dive team was going into the river in response to locating an object resembling a vehicle.
Deputies cautioned Wednesday afternoon that, “there is no confirmation the object is a vehicle.”
Boaters were asked to give deputies plenty of space to enter the water and perform their dives safely.
