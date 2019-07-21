WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a man and three children to the hospital Saturday night.
Just after 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 near Southwest Chapman Road, just south of Sherwood.
Deputies learned that a 1993 Ford Ranger was waiting to turn from a crossover in the middle of Highway 99 and pulled out in front of a 2003 Mazda 3, which was driving south.
The Ford then hit the Mazda, which forced it off the road. The Mazda came to rest on its side.
All four people inside the Mazda – a man and three children – were taken to a local hospital to be treated. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening.
Deputies say the driver of the Ford crashed into a ditch about two miles away. Witnesses said the driver and his passenger were almost immediately picked up by another vehicle which left the scene.
Deputies are investigating DUII as a factor in the crash.
They’re asking anyone with information about the people who were inside the Ford to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
