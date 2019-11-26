CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an Estacada man who last seen earlier this month.
Joe Armstrong, 36, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 21. The sheriff's office said he was last seen in Estacada at around 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 13 at a local business.
The sheriff's office said his family is concerned because it is unusual for him to go this long without contacting them.
Armstrong has a medical condition that requires medication and may have missed multiple doses, which could be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said Armstrong is known to ride TriMet and has friends in Portland.
Armstrong is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Armstrong is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 19-027845.
