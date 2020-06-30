MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Teresita Loyug Hogsed, 64, has been missing from her care home in Milwaukie since 8 a.m. on Monday.
The sheriff's office says Hogsed has dementia, a poor memory, and gets easily lost.
She was likely wearing a red corduroy jacket and will probably not be wearing a mask, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said Hogsed is suspected to be in the area of 82nd Avenue in Portland.
Anyone who sees Hogsed is asked to call 911.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts can call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or leave a tip at 503-723-4949 or www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-013475.
