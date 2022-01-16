CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center on Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 11300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a shooting scene in the parking lot of a Winco. They learned a 21-year-old woman who had been shot had already left the scene and took herself to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has not made any arrests. It has not released a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at (503) 723-4949 or online.