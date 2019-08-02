GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man pulled from the water near High Rocks Park in Gladstone Thursday has died.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Casey Carret, 22, of Louisiana, and shared condolences with his family.
Carret was pulled from the water Thursday afternoon and was in critical condition after a lifeguard said Carret appeared to do a surface dive but did not resurface.
Firefighters responded after lifeguards found the man in about 30 feet of water and said Carret had been underwater for about 10 to 15 minutes.
