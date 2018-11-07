PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested after he stole mail, led deputies on a pursuit and then crashed in southwest Portland Wednesday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called out to a report of a theft at the Clermont Apartments, located at 1835 Northwest 143rd Avenue, at around 12:43 a.m.
The 911 caller reported that someone had broken into a community mailbox and was leaving in a dark blue 2007 Subaru Outback.
The sheriff's office said deputies located the Subaru travelling eastbound on Highway 26 near the Sylvan exit. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and led deputies on a pursuit on Southwest Skyline Boulevard, then eastbound on West Burnside Road.
According to the sheriff's office, the driver failed to negotiate a turn east of the tunnel on West Burnside and crashed into a tree.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver's name and charges will be released once he is out of the hospital and booked into the Washington County Jail.
The sheriff's office said deputies found burglary tools and a stolen license plate inside the suspects vehicle. Deputies are working to determine if the plates on the Subaru are also stolen.
Detectives are investigating whether this incident is related to a recent rash of thefts from community mailboxes in the Bethany community.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
