PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 36-year-old Portland man is facing several charges, including kidnapping, after he was found taking a woman against her will, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Portland police received a report on Saturday at 11:21 a.m. of a possible kidnapping in the area of Southeast 104th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Officers responded to the scene and found the victim – a woman who was locked in the trunk of a vehicle and was severely injured. She was transported by paramedics to a local hospital and her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
The sheriff’s office said that investigators learned that the incident originated in Multnomah County on Northwest Logie Trail Road. Deputies assumed the investigation and determined the incident was domestic violence in nature.
The suspect, identified as Jarod Scott Bowman, was arrested on the following charges: second-degree assault – domestic violence, strangulation – domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping and coercion.
The sheriff’s office thanked Portland police for the initial response to the incident and stated the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
