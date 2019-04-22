Deputies: Man accused of murdering girlfriend and her daughter in S. Oregon

SHADY COVE, OR (KPTV) - A man is accused of shooting and killing his 62-year-old girlfriend and her 43-year-old daughter in southern Oregon, according to deputies.
Two women were found dead at a home on the 500 block of Sarma Drive in the Shady Cove area on Sunday morning. A 911 call came from the scene at 10:13 a.m.
Investigators said Shirley Kay Gann, 62, and Judy Mae Gann, 43, both had apparent gunshot wounds. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the official cause and manner of their deaths.
Kit Warrant Wilkins, 59, was arrested at the scene. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on two counts of aggravated murder.
Investigators said Wilkins and Shirley Gann were involved in a long-term relationship and lived together at the home. Judy Gann was temporarily staying there at the time she was killed, according to deputies.
A search warrant was served at the home Sunday. The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released, including a possible motive.
Anyone who had contact with the victims or Wilkins on Saturday, or anyone with relevant information about this investigation, is asked to contact Detective David Seese at 541-774-6800 and refer to case #19-7804.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.