MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman was allegedly hit in the head by an intoxicated man Friday evening.
Deputies said they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Northeast Crest Street in Sublimity around 10:41 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found a intoxicated man who had alleged hit the victim in the head with a liquor bottle.
Deputies were able to help get the victim to safety before the suspect barricaded himself in the residence.
The Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to the scene around 2 a.m. after the suspect would not surrender peacefully, according to deputies.
After more attempts, the SWAT Tactical Team entered the residence and were able to take the suspect into custody on multiple charges.
Deputies said the suspect, identified as Michael Ducommun, 54, of Sublimity was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.
Ducommun faces charges of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
The victim, a 49-year old woman from Sublimity, was treated and released at an area hospital.
