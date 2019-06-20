DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after he assaulted his mother, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called out to a home in the 200 block of Old County Lane in Myrtle Creek.
The sheriff's office said deputies found 83-year-old Twila Dunsmore inside the home suffering from significant injuries. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.
During an investigation, the sheriff's office said detectives determined that Twila was held against her will and assaulted throughout the night by her live-in son, Clay Dunsmore.
Clay was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and menacing.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
