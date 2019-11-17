Deputies: Man arrested after chase on Hwy 213 in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County deputies say a man who led them on a high-speed chase on Highway 213 has been arrested.
At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on Hwy 213 near Macksburg Road.
The driver took off and deputies pursued the car before losing sight of it on Macksburg Road and then stopping the pursuit.
Deputies later learned that the suspect turned off his lights and continued to drive at a high rate of speed before crashing the car on Macksburg Road near South Oak Grove Road. Two people who were inside the car ran from the scene.
About 30 minutes later, deputies found the crashed car and investigated. They learned the names of two possible occupants and went to an associated house to look for them.
They also got a phone number for the owner of the car, who wanted to report her car stolen. When she was told it was involved in a crash, the owner hung up.
Eventually, deputies say they were able to speak with the car’s owner, who agreed to meet deputies in Molalla.
Deputies say she admitted she was the passenger in the car and said her boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Richard Madison, had been driving. Madison had warrants for his arrest.
She told deputies that Madison was hiding inside a nearby apartment. She didn’t know if her boyfriend was armed but urged deputies to use caution.
Deputies spoke with Madison on the phone and convinced him to come out and surrender.
Madison then was arrested on charges of attempt to elude and his warrants. Deputies say he will likely face additional charges for reckless endangering and failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run).
Deputies say the warrants were two misdemeanor warrants from November of 2018 in Multnomah County for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and trespassing. Madison had a felony parole warrant for absconding, also in November 2018.
Investigators say Madison has been booked into jail 28 times in a span of five years.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
