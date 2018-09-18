WASHINGTON COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday night after deputies say he dumped half of a dilapidated mobile home in the parking lot of an elementary school.
The investigation began on Saturday after the mobile home was found in the parking lot of Echo Shaw Elementary School.
Deputies called the mobile home a hazard, saying it was infested with mold.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies received dozens of tips from the public about a Craigslist ad offering to pay $1,000 to have a mobile home hauled away from a property in Yamhill. Deputies also received tips about numerous sightings of a white truck towing the mobile home northbound on Highway 47 between Yamhill and Cornelius.
Deputies contacted the Craigslist seller who told them a man had responded to the ad and hauled away half of the mobile home, which was later found at the school. The man said he would return to haul away the second half.
According to the sheriff's office, the man told the seller he planned to convert the mobile home into small housing units in Portland.
Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call from the seller stating that the man had returned to haul away the second half.
Deputies responded to the seller's residence outside Yamhill and arrested the suspect, identified as Derek Conley, of Portland.
Conley was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, offensive littering, and an outstanding probation violation warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
Conley was arrested in Aug. 2016 for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine. He was also arrested in Sept. 2017 after stealing two bikes from a northeast Portland bike shop.
The dumped mobile home was hauled away from the school, but was returned to the sellers property on Monday, according to deputies.
