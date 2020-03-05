VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man was arrested after firing a gun at his neighbor in the Vancouver area, according to deputies.
Deputies responded to the 15200 block of Northeast 91st Street on Thursday morning.
Investigators said Eugene O, 39, fired a handgun at his neighbor, who was pulling weeds outside at the time.
The shot went through the victim’s pant leg, but he was not injured, according to deputies.
A Clark County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the neighbors have a history of altercations.
O was arrested on the charge of first-degree assault and booked into the Clark County Jail.
York Elementary School is near the scene and was temporarily placed in lockdown during the investigation.
