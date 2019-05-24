DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a man and his brother Thursday after they responded to a disturbance at a campground in Sisters, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
At around 9:17 p.m., deputies were called out to the intersection of USFS Road 1505 and USFS Road 1513, about 5 miles southwest of Sisters. The 911 caller told deputies he was assaulted with a firearm by his employer during a fight.
Deputies, along with Black Butte Ranch police officers and Oregon State Police troopers, responded and began searching for the suspect.
The sheriff's office said the suspect, identified as Justin Richard Swope, 41, was located on Highway 126 near milepost 102. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted and Swope was taken into custody.
During an investigation, deputies learned that Swope and the victim had been in an ongoing dispute that lasted over several days.
The sheriff's office said Swope drove to the victim's campground with his brother, Jonathan Paul Stark, 37, to try and end the dispute. When they arrived to the campground, a physical fight began between Swope and the victim.
During the fight, Stark allegedly started damaging the victim's truck with a wooden tool.
According to the sheriff's office, Swope displayed a pistol and fired it more than once. No one was struck or injured by gunfire.
Swope and Stark then fled towards Sisters and hid the pistol on Stark's property before Swope was found on Highway 126, according to the sheriff's office. The pistol and other weapons used were later recovered by deputies.
The sheriff's office said they are not releasing the cause of the dispute between Swope and the victim due to the ongoing investigation, but did say Swope is the owner of a central Oregon landscaping company and the victim was a previous employee.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident, according to the sheriff's office.
Swope was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct.
Stark was arrested, but released and cited for second-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.