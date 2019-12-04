WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after pointing a BB gun at a deputy Tuesday morning.
A Washington County deputy responded to a call near the 8500 block of SW Oleson Road regarding a male who was making gun gestures at passing vehicles around 9:31 a.m.
Once the deputy arrived, he confronted the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Bean, of Portland.
Deputies said Bean pointed a rifle at the deputy and retreated into his home.
Deputies were later able to determine the rifle Bean pointed at the deputy was a BB gun, according to deputies.
Several deputies arrived to assist, including members of the inter-agency Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team, Robot Team, and Crisis Negotiation Unit.
Deputies attempted to communicate with Bean who appeared to be having a mental health crisis.
After more than two hours, Bean was taken into custody without and was lodged in the Washington County jail on charges of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
While in jail, Bean’s mental health will be evaluated and he will be offered mental health resources, according to deputies.
