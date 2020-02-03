CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Monday morning after he led deputies on a snowy pursuit near Colton, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said at around 2:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop 36-year-old Joshua Lee Mathes for speeding while driving a white Porsche in the area of South Grays Hill and South Scheiffer Road.
Mathes fled from deputies and led them on an eight mile pursuit that hit speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to the sheriff's office.
Mathes then stopped his vehicle and fled on foot on National Forest Development Road 4510.
The sheriff's office said Mathes was located after a three hour track on snowy roads in 26-degree weather.
Mathes was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on two count of attempt to elude and reckless driving. His bail was set at $15,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
