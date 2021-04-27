WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say one man is in custody after a stolen vehicle was stopped on Tuesday evening in Washington County.
Deputies say they stopped the stolen vehicle on South Beech Street at the intersection of South 21st Avenue. Four people were detained, including the driver, 34-year-old Robert Larsen.
While searching the vehicle, deputies found a suspicious device in the trunk that resembled a pipe bomb. They quickly backed away and closed Southwest Beech Street was closed between South 20th and South 21st. A Portland Police Bureau Explosive Disposal Unit was called to secured the suspicious device.
Shortly before 10:00 p.m., EDU officers secured the device, and deputies then reopened South Beech Street.
Larson was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a destructive device.
On Wednesday, the EDU confirmed that the material inside the suspected explosive device had approximately three-quarters of a pound of explosive powder.
