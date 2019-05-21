PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man early Tuesday morning after they say he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at around 3:09 a.m. near Southeast 89th and Southeast Clatsop. The driver took off and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended near Southeast 128th and Southeast Foster.
The suspect, identified as Mitchell Allen Randall, of Portland, ran from the vehicle but was tackled by deputies and taken into custody.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle that Randall was driving was determined to be stolen.
Randall was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to perform duties of a driver, two counts of attempt to elude police, and failure to appear - possession of meth.
