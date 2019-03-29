LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested in connection to an arson investigation on Friday.
Deputies said they arrested Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, in connection with an arson investigation from earlier this week.
On Wednesday, deputies responded to a travel trailer on fire at 3285 NE Salem Avenue around 9:42 p.m. The Albany Fire Department personnel said the fire was suspicious due to several people seen leaving the area moments before the fire started.
The victim, who owned and lived in the travel trailer, told deputies he allowed Gonzalez to stay with him for the last two weeks.
However, on Wednesday, the victim told Gonzalez he needed to find somewhere else to live, as it was against park rules to have unauthorized guests.
Deputies said according to the victim, Gonzalez became agitated and began breaking personal property belonging to the victim inside the trailer.
The victim and another witness left the trailer stating they feared Gonzalez.
Deputies said Gonzalez was witnessed leaving the area on foot shortly before the trailer was seen full engulfed in flames.
Gonzalez is lodged at the Linn County jail for first-degree arson.
