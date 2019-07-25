MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for child porn on Thursday and his girlfriend was arrested for concealing him inside a home.
Marion County deputies received a tip that a man wanted for federal child pornography crimes was at a residence in the 11000 block of Silverton Rd NE around 10:20 a.m.
As deputies arrived, they found a vehicle known to be driven by the suspect parked outside the home.
Deputies said they searched the residence where they encountered multiple people inside. The suspect, Shayne Mayberry, 32, was found hiding in the attic beneath a large pile of clothing by K-9 Zeke.
Mayberry was taken into custody by deputies.
Mayberry was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries before being lodged in jail.
Mayberry is currently being held on charges including a U.S Marshall’s hold, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, interfering with a peace officer, failure to carry and present a license, and tampering with a witness.
Deputies also arrested Mayberry’s girlfriend, Ashley Gines, 28, for her role in helping conceal him in the residence.
Gines was taken to jail where she was charged with hindering prosecution.
A third person, Sorryn Kauffman, 22, was arrested for unrelated warrants for identity theft and DUII.
