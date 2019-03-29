SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was arrested for several charges including DUII after a crash on Friday.
Deputies said they responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Lancaster Drive NE on Tuesday.
Witnesses said the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason before crashing through a fence and into a tree.
Corbin Rivera, 20, of Salem and his 25-year-old passenger, Kelsey Theiss, of Salem, were both transported to a hospital for their injuries.
Deputies said the investigation led them to believe that Rivera was “huffing” a common household product before the collision. The unlawful use of inhalants, commonly known as “huffing”, is known to have short term effects such as blacking out, dizziness, confusion, lack of coordination, and in extreme cases it can cause sudden death, according to deputies.
On Friday, investigators arrested Rivera at his residence and lodged him in jail for the charges of first-degree assault, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Deputies said Theiss remains at the hospital with serious injuries.
Rivera will be arraigned on Monday at 3 p.m.
No further details will be released, according to deputies.
