LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for multiple sex abuse crimes in Linn County.
Linn County deputies arrested Michael Ray Long, 35, of Tangent, for multiple sexual abuse crimes on Tuesday.
Detectives started the investigation in August when the Marion County Sheriff’s Office cross reported information of Long engaging into inappropriate Facebook conversations with a 12-year-old girl.
During the investigation, detectives were made aware of a 9-year-old girl, known to Long, who disclosed she had been sexually abused by him, according to deputies.
Long is in jail on six counts of first-degree sex abuse, three counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of unlawful sexual penetration, one count each of first-degree rape, third-degree sex abuse, strangulation, luring a minor and private indecency.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Detectives believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information about Michael Long to contact Detective Tracy White 541-917-6652.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.