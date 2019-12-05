LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for robbing a liquor store Thursday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Santiam Sports Center located on NW 9th St. in Mill City.
The store clerk reported a male entered the business and gave him a note demanding money.
Deputies said the suspect displayed a knife and ordered the clerk to the ground after receiving an undisclosed amount of money and then left on a bicycle.
Within minutes a citizen called reporting a male throwing items into bushes not far from the store, according to deputies.
An arriving deputy confronted the suspect and the suspect fled and was chased by the deputy. After a short distance, two citizens intervened and detained the suspect.
The suspect was identified as Timothy Lee Bassett, 38, from Mill City. Deputies were able to recover most of the stolen money.
Bassett sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated, before being lodged at the Linn County jail. Deputies said Bassett was charged with first-degree robbery.
