YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a burglary that happened at Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey.
The burglary happened Monday evening at the monastery, located in the 9000 block of Northeast Abbey Road. Surveillance cameras at the monastery caught the suspect and his vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the suspect stole the video camera, but the footage was stored offsite.
Deputy Stephanie Sulak responded to the monastery for the investigation and recognized the suspect as Brent Adam Cordie, of Carlton.
At 12 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Sulak spotted Cordie driving in McMinnville. Deputy Sulak performed a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.
Cordie was booked into the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. The sheriff's office said he was also charged with possession of methamphetamine after drug paraphernalia was found in his vehicle.
Cordie is being held on $515,000 bail.
