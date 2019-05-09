COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said they have made an arrest related to a wildfire that forced evacuations near Kelso in March.
On March 20, the North Maple Fire started in the 700 block of North Maple Hill Road and quickly spread. The sheriff's office said the fire damaged over 20 acres of private timberland.
The wildfire threatened close to 100 homes and evacuations were issued.
The sheriff's office said during the initial fire response, a man at 710 North Maple Hill Road told a firefighter that he had been burning paper when the fire grew out of control. That man was later identified as Brian T. Smith, 43.
Investigators determined that the fire did originate from a burn pile at 710 North Maple Hill Road. Investigators said there was no fire break around the burn pile.
Smith, who is a transient, did not respond to a request to be interviewed, according to the sheriff's office.
On Sunday, Smith was located and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on a charge of first-degree reckless burning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.