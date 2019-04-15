WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 66-year-old man was arrested near Catlin Gable School Monday afternoon after deputies say he fired a shotgun to scare crows off his property.
According to the sheriff’s office, a teacher at Catlin Gable reported hearing a gunshot and seeing someone run into a nearby home with a shotgun at approximately 12:16 p.m. Catlin Gable and nearby West Tualatin View Elementary School went into lockdown as a precaution.
Deputies responded and say they quickly located a man fitting the description on the shooter.
Mark Waldo Mordini told deputies he had fired his shotgun one time to scare crows off of his property. Mordini was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail, where he is facing one charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
The sheriff’s office reports that both schools were in lockdown for less than 10 minutes. Deputies did not identify any threat to the schools or the surrounding neighborhoods.
