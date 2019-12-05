TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A Troutdale man is facing rape charges Thursday morning.
Multnomah County deputies responded to a home on South Troutdale Road on a report of a domestic disturbance around 3:25 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman in the home with several injuries.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Deputies said the suspect left the home before deputies arrived. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies located the suspect and took him into custody not far from the home.
The suspect is identified as Jonathan Baldridge, 48, of Troutdale.
Baldridge was booked on the following charges: first-degree rape, attempted unlawful penetration, strangulation, domestic violence, and felony assault four constituting domestic violence.
The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
