CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a Clark County man who was reported missing two months ago, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Chad Holmes, 52, was reported missing to the sheriff's office in February.
The sheriff's office told FOX 12 that on Feb. 5, Holmes got in a friend's tan-colored Yukon and was on his way to Fern Prairie Market. Just before they got there, investigators say the friend told them Holmes asked him to stop the vehicle so he could get out and walk.
The Yukon was found in March in the Lewis River. According to the sheriff's office, evidence was found in the vehicle which tied it to Holmes.
On Saturday, a body was recovered from the Washougal River near Hathaway Park. The sheriff's office said the body appears to be Holmes and had an apparent traumatic injury to his head.
The Clark County Regional SWAT team, along with detectives from the Clark County Major Crimes Unit, Tactical Detective Unit and the Drug Task Force, arrested Randy John Schmidt on Tuesday in connection with Holmes' disappearance.
Schmidt was booked into the Clark County Jail on second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.