HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after he attacked another man who was volunteering at a “Recall Kate Brown” booth in Happy Valley Saturday afternoon, deputies said.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded just after 2 p.m. to a reported assault at on Highway 212 near Southeast 152nd Avenue in Happy Valley.
At the scene, deputies found an injured male victim on the ground. Paramedics from American Medical Response and Clackamas Fire District #1 personnel responded, and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Deputies spoke with a witness who explained she did not know the victim, but they were both on Highway 212 as a part of the effort to recall Gov. Brown.
The witness told deputies that the suspect approached the victim on foot and was verbally confrontational.
The witness said the suspect then directed his attention to her with the same verbal abuse.
Deputies said they learned the victim stepped in to tell the suspect to stop. The suspect proceeded to push and punch the victim until he fell to the ground.
Deputies said the suspect then walk away eastbound and the victim did not get up.
The suspect was detained by deputies a short distance away without incident and the witness was able to confirm he was the suspect.
The suspect, identified as Joshua John Thompson, 39, of Damascus, was arrested for third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
CCSO said Thompson told deputies he confronted group because he believed they should be working to recall Pres. Trump, not Gov. Brown.
The victim’s identity was not confirmed by deputies and his condition is not currently known.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.